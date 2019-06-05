Up to 200,000 staff and students from the Australian National University have had their personal data stolen in a massive cyber security attack.
In late 2018, a “sophisticated operator” illegally accessed “significant amounts of personal staff, student and visitor data extending back 19 years”, ANU Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt wrote in a statement on Tuesday.
