The success of the European Greens would seem to be the measure of a deeper process underway — one the Australian Greens should grab onto with both hands.

Co-chair of the German Greens Annalena Baerbock. (Image: Flickr/ Bündnis 90/Die Grünen Nordrhein-Westfalen)

This is the second instalment of a two-part series on the future of the Green movement. Read part one here.

When the Australian Greens were having a year from hell in 2018 -- with a series of candidates cut loose in the Victorian election for various infractions, the Batman/Cooper disaster and the NSW branch at war -- the media began to dust off the "new Australian Democrats" line. It was an easy line to take. Though the Dems fell apart because they were in fact two parties in one, it had the appearance of a series of personal wars driven by ambition and moralising.