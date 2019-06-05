The raid has been met with widespread condemnation from the media.

ABC director of news Gaven Morris. (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) raided the ABC’s Ultimo offices on Wednesday morning over a series of 2017 stories documenting unlawful killing by Australian troops in Afghanistan. This is the second in as many days the AFP has launched a raid in response to reporting on security matters.

The AFP’s warrant named three journalists -- news director Gaven Morris, as well as reporters Dan Oakes and Sam Clark, who wrote the 2017 articles.