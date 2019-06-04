The Voice continues pulling a crowd, and House Rules attracts over a million viewers nationally.

Nine’s night as The Voice pulled in 1.41 million nationally. Ten’s Have You Been Paying Attention did OK with 943,000 nationally. It again did better than Masterchef Australia with 894,000, while Seven’s House Rules was runner up to The Voice with 1.18 million nationally. Q&A averaged 545,000 nationally.

But the real story, again, was the hiding handed out to Nine News by Seven News -- nationally, in the metros and regions. The 6pm to 6.30pm half hour saw Seven News reach new heights with 1.88 million nationally, 579,000 more than Nine’s 1.30 million for the same period. The 6.30pm to 7pm slot saw Seven with 1.81 million beat Nine (1.32 million) by 494,000. Apart from a solid win in Melbourne and Northern NSW, Seven News won everywhere else.