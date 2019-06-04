Australia now has a real productivity crisis. So where's the wailing and gnashing of teeth that accompanied the fake crisis claimed to have happened under Labor?

In a damning report, the Productivity Commission's (PC) latest examination of the economy reveals that Australia has endured six years of poor productivity growth and wage stagnation, and slumping investment augurs poorly for a recovery any time soon.

The Commission's 2019 Productivity Bulletin is an alarming itemisation of policy failure since 2012 that now sees productivity levels falling in crucial industries and no end in sight to the wage stagnation that has frustrated workers since 2013.