In a damning report, the Productivity Commission's (PC) latest examination of the economy reveals that Australia has endured six years of poor productivity growth and wage stagnation, and slumping investment augurs poorly for a recovery any time soon.
The Commission's 2019 Productivity Bulletin is an alarming itemisation of policy failure since 2012 that now sees productivity levels falling in crucial industries and no end in sight to the wage stagnation that has frustrated workers since 2013.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.