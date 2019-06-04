A News Corp Australia spokeswoman said the cuts were about meeting 'the changing demands of our consumers and customers'.

News Corp Australia papers seemingly found it impossible to report on its own editorial job cuts on Tuesday, with 55 jobs said to be going in the latest purge.

Adding in the jobs hacked when it and Nine closed the Your Money TV joint venture channel, and earlier cuts at the Courier Mail and other papers, after this round the company will have gotten rid of more than 90 people.