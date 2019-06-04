It’s been a bitter few months for the Australian Labor Party.
After going out with a whimper in the New South Wales election, then somehow conspiring to lose the "unloseable" election two weeks ago, the party is desperate for new leadership, new ideas, and an antidote to the fractious infighting and blame games that are an inevitable byproduct to shock election losses.
