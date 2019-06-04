For the Greens, the 2019 election was neither the stirring victory nor the washout that some predicted. Forward steps will will take a cultural shift — and a long overdue sort-out of the party.

It’s not easy being… oh, you’ve heard that before? The Greens either had the best election ever or it was a total disaster; they are either a vital part of a future progressive coalition or the perpetual never-weres.

This is not the first time that the Greens have been hit with this sort of wacky reasoning, from both within and without the movement. They drive people wild, themselves included, in a way that many people find hard to understand. For those of us who support them -- amongst other movements -- it would be hilarious if it weren’t so infuriating.