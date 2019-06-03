Tax office whistleblower Richard Boyle is just the latest victim in Australia's increasingly hostile war on whistleblowers.

ATO whistleblower Richard Boyle (Image: AAP/Kelly Barnes)

Last year, ATO debt collection officer Richard Boyle made an extraordinary series of disclosures to the ABC, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age detailing allegations of deeply unethical business practices and a toxic work culture inside the Australian Taxation Office. While that investigation led to changes within the ATO, it turned Boyle’s life upside down -- his house was raided by the Australian Federal Police, and he now faces 66 charges and a prospective 161-year jail sentence.

Attorney-General Christian Porter has so far resisted calls to intervene and advise the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions to drop the charges. Boyle's prosecution comes just months after the Morrison government passed a significant series of protections for corporate whistleblowers, but he is largely not protected by these laws.