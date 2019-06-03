History will judge Scott Morrison and co. harshly for standing by silently while Trump savages the world's trade system.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The Morrison government's supine position on Donald Trump's war on the international trade system could do real long-term damage to an economy that heavily relies on a free global trade and open markets. Trump's war on trade isn't only confined to China -- which is bad enough -- but is expanding, like a rampant tumour, to any number of other markets.

Currently Trump is also attacking Japan and the EU, India and, late last week, Mexico, which is now being targeted with comprehensive tariffs because Trump is frustrated at his inability to get a win on his infamous border wall. Even Republicans and US businesses who normally grovel to Trump are appalled -- perhaps it's starting to dawn on Republicans that the President's misuse of executive power under the fiction of national security will be precedent for the same misuse by a future Democrat president.