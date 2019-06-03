As Foxtel losses continue and News Corp desperately seeks to resize media operations, Australian head Michael Miller has hit the interview circuit to spin the company's dire fortunes.

News Corp Australasia Executive Chair Michael Miller (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

News Corp Australia’s executive chair Michael Miller has been popping up across the media in what looks like a sales campaign, with interviews in The Australian Financial Review, The Australian and Sky News' new Sunday program Business Weekend.

It was his first interview with the AFR since 2015, when he took the top job at the local arm of the Murdoch empire. Media editor Max Mason was paid the ultimate compliment by Miller who whinged about Nine publications' coverage of Foxtel. He accused Nine’s papers of being “deliberately destructive” in coverage of Foxtel’s finances and dealings with global studios.