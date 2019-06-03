The homogenisation of local papers is preventing them from reflecting the communities they belong to, making them less diverse and less viable.

If you listened carefully last week you would have heard the distant rumble of a coming storm, behind News Corp’s slow wind back of its engagement with suburban newspapers. It should prompt us to ask: how much longer do local papers have?

The week before last, New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet had primed our ears when he warned the International News Media Association World Congress of the coming death of local media: