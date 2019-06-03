Kristina Keneally's reemergence as a Labor leader has come at breakneck speed — and she's already facing her big tests.

In a few short months, former NSW Premier and ALP veteran minister Kristina Keneally has rocketed from federal upper house backbencher to take a right-hand seat in Anthony Albanese’s newly-minted cabinet. On Sunday she was named the Labor spokesperson for Home Affairs, taking on Peter Dutton in what will be a three year-long battle over immigration policy.

While a position on the ALP frontbench is no surprise for the rising star of the party’s centre-right, Keneally’s appointment to the newly created Home Affairs portfolio is controversial as she has been an outspoken critic of offshore detention and boat turnbacks. Though not outright condemning the practice, she previously urged Labor to adopt a "compassionate" response.