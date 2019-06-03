House Rules had a strong performance over the weekend, while Insiders saw a dip in viewership for Barrie Cassidy's second-last show.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Sunday night saw a series high for The Voice (1.53 million nationally). It was also a series high for Seven’s House Rules (1.263 million nationally). It was not a series high for Masterchef Australia on Ten with 796,000 nationally.

In mornings, the post-election ennui among viewers saw the national audience for Insiders dip under 600,000 nationally for the first time in three months -- 588,000 nationally for Barrie Cassidy’s second last gig.