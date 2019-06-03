Manufacturers are closing their doors as higher gas prices again bite, but it seems there's no one home on energy policy in the Morrison government.

(Image: AAP/Alan Porritt)

It's illustrative of how failure and ineptitude on energy policy have been normalised under the current government that last Thursday's interim gas inquiry report by the ACCC passed with relatively little media comment or even coverage.

It took Ross Gittins -- who of late appears to have lost what little patience he ever had for stupidity and laziness on the part of policymakers -- to highlight the issues identified in the report and by ACCC chairman Rod Sims in a speech last week.