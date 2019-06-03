Good morning, early birds. Labor's new post-election frontbench has made its debut, and the government pushes Solomon Island investments in a bid to ward off China's Pacific growth. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

‘NEW’ LOOK CABINET

Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s shadow ministry will meet today for the first time after being revealed Sunday. While the front bench now has a 50-50 gender split “reflecting the balance in Australian society”, The Sydney Morning Herald notes that it’s largely the same makeup as Labor’s previous ministry, with only two members of the former shadow cabinet gone.

Jim Chalmers has been made shadow treasurer, while former shadow treasurer Chris Bowen has been moved to health; Bill Shorten, who allegedly wanted health, has been given oversight of the NDIS and government services. Penny Wong continues in foreign affairs, while new deputy Richard Marles, who allegedly wanted foreign affairs, remains in defence. Tanya Plibersek continues in education and training but loses women, Linda Burney takes up Indigenous affairs, and senate deputy Kristina Keneally receives the newly created shadow home affairs portfolio, including immigration and citizenship.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said Kenneally was the least qualified person in her party for the job, while Keneally tweeted that the department was “systemically flawed under Mr Dutton“.

MORRISON’S PACIFIC PLAN

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will today pledge $250 million in Solomon Islands infrastructure, in a bid to “stave off China’s Pacific growth”, The Age reports. Morrison will make the announcement in Honiara, as he tries to convince the Pacific nation not to open diplomatic channels with China, which is pressuring the Solomon Islands to cut ties with Taiwan.

The money will come from the existing aid budget, redirected from programs that focus on education, health and governance, and will finance a range of projects over 10 years. Morrison will also announce loans to temporary workers from Solomon Islands who want to come to Australia under labour mobility schemes, worth almost $3 million.

Jonathan Pryke from the Lowy Institute told the ABC that Australia needed to move carefully, adding “there are risks attached to just being reactive to demands of geopolitics and Pacific leaders.”

MOLAN’S TOLL

Former Liberal senator Jim Molan may face internal disciplinary action over his “rogue” re-election campaign following a “secret investigation”, The Age and SMH report.

Action could also be taken against party elders Walter Villatora, John Crawford and Sean Burke who encouraged voters to vote below the line for Molan rather than following Liberal how-to-vote cards. While it’s “unlikely” Molan will ultimately be punished, it’s also looking less likely he will win the support of preselectors to fill Arthur Sinodinos’ senate spot, with senior NSW figures demanding consequences.

Molan, meanwhile, is considering taking legal action against Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman, who last week labeled his behavior “dishonourable“.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

When it comes to nicknames, @BreakfastNews will proudly continue to be an “Albo” and “Scomo”-free zone. Someone has to maintain standards. Michael Rowland

The ABC News Breakfast host is fighting a losing battle against the degradation of Australian political language.

THE COMMENTARIAT

It’s time we started talking about nuclear power as an option in Australia – John Barilaro (The Daily Telegraph): “This year, both elections were named by many analysts as “polls on energy and emissions policy”. Perhaps as no surprise to many, the real solution that seems to tick every box was hardly raised at all. That solution is, of course, nuclear power. It’s guaranteed baseload energy with zero emissions, no fossil fuels and probably the cheapest cost to the average Australian household. So why wasn’t nuclear a “referendum” issue at either of these elections?”

Cult of GetUp seeks meaning in a wasteland ($) – Nick Cater (The Australian): “Social conservatives should be wary of claiming victory, tempting as it might be. The Coalition may have won an election but it hasn’t won the culture war. Winning a majority on the floor of the house has not changed the balance of power in our universities, media institutions and boardrooms. The progressives are regrouping as we speak and will return for a fresh symbolic crusade both more absurd and more ­potent than the last. The Coalition didn’t win the culture war because it didn’t fight one. It has no mandate to abolish the ABC, abandon climate mitigation or scrap section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.”

Good luck, Albo, the stats are stacked against you – Richard Whitington (The Age): “Nobody in living memory – repeat, nobody – who became opposition leader in the aftermath of their party losing an election has won the next election. Whether they took over as leader after their party lost government, or when their party failed to win government from opposition, the historical statistics are the same.”

