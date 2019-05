Now our own federal election is done and dusted, let's look at how the outcomes of other elections around the world could affect Australia's interests.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin. (Image: AAP/Mast Irham)

How will Scott Morrison and his government meet the rush of new (and newly returned old) world leaders?

For months, Australians have been all but consumed by the federal election. But let’s see where the rest of the world is right now, and how shifting electoral sands could affect Australia's interests.