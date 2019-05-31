The landslide reelection of Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is dreadful news for religious minorities in the India.
This is particularly true of the country's 200 million Muslims (the most of any non-Muslim majority country) and 28 million Christians, especially those in ethnic minority areas. But you would not know that from Scott Morrison’s reaction.
