The government's push for religious freedom means nothing if it ignores the millions of religious minorities being persecuted by our trade partners.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP/Sipa USA)

The landslide reelection of Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is dreadful news for religious minorities in the India.

This is particularly true of the country's 200 million Muslims (the most of any non-Muslim majority country) and 28 million Christians, especially those in ethnic minority areas. But you would not know that from Scott Morrison’s reaction.