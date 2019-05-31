2040 director Damon Gameau sees the election as a "failure of storytelling". One side failed to sell their vision — for the country and the environment.

A still from Damon Gameau's new documentary 2040.

It's easy to become despondent about the state of the climate and our country's lack of response to it -- especially after the federal election. But Australian director Damon Gameau hasn't fallen into despair.

In his recently released documentary 2040, he instead focusses on the positives: how our leaders could evolve their language and rhetoric around the climate emergency (something that has, incidentally, been a topic of recent fierce debate), and how we could not only stop but reverse the climate crisis.