The Australian Financial Review thinks that its annual Rich List celebrates Australia's 'opportunity society'. In reality it is contemptuous of the struggles of regular Australians.

2019 Rich Lister James Packer

In an editorial on Friday, The Australian Financial Review enthused that Australia is “the opportunity society that spurns class warfare". The line led the AFR's orgy of self congratulation following the publishing of the 2019 "Rich List".

Overall, the AFR reckons the rich listers “create wealth, jobs and more prosperous futures for many others". It goes in to bat for the those "damned as one percenters", arguing that "less than one in seven Rich Listers come from inherited wealth". Well that’s roughly 28, so let’s count some of them: Anthony Pratt (the richest); Gina Rinehart (number two) and daughter Bianca Rinehart; Lachlan Murdoch, James Murdoch and Prudence MacLeod (Rupert’s first born); and who can forget James Packer.