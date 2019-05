The two outlets that led the coverage of the biggest scandal in Australian politics have fallen silent on its aftermath.

Barrister Bernard Collaery (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

It's the biggest national security story in a generation -- the ongoing cover-up of a crime committed by the Howard government to help a major Australian company, exposed by two patriots with decades of service to Australia.

But it's one the ABC has gone strangely silent on.