Labor needs to aim for a landslide to even get a rockfall. And some sort of narrative, no matter how minimal, has to be found.

See the thing about Labor is tha-... oh come on, let's have one last go around before we drop the topic entirely for a while.

Once it was clear, last Saturday week, that we weren’t going to get to enjoy a few days/weeks/months of schadenfreude, the lesser pleasure of telling Labor what's wrong with it takes over. A few final points: