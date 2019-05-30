A few slip-ups allowed Seven to dominate in the news slot

No episode of The Voice and Nine slides into a weak second, Seven holds and tops the night thanks to the news -- 1.74 million for 6-6.30pm and 1.66 million for 6.30-7pm -- a margin over Nine of more than 450,000 across the country. House Rules averaged 1.01 million, but Anh’s Brush With Fame had 1.01 million for the ABC and Seven’s Home and Away at 7pm had 1.09 million. House Rules should really have done better. The Weekly on the ABC at 8.30pm had 902,000 and the flop of the night is Nine’s Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation -- 659,000.

Tonight though holds more interest - the World Cup of Cricket starts on Gem at 7.30pm, Nine has NRL at the same time on the main channel. There's a lot of sport coming up in the next month: the Cricket World Cup, the Women’s Soccer World Cup, the European Champions Cup, the first State of Origin plus the normal NRL and AFL competitions.