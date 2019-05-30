For all the publicity that a Geoffrey Rush or Rebel Wilson case attracts, the vast majority of defamation suits are small, wasteful and often result in outcomes disproportionate to their social value.

If you’ve ever lived in a strata block, then the following story will not surprise.

Ms Murray moved into the Watermark building in Manly in July 2016. Trouble began immediately, because she left her mailbox unlocked. This was not OK with the long-serving chairman of the Watermark’s strata committee, Mr Raynor, who began asking Murray to lock her mailbox a month later and kept asking when she failed to comply.