As another CEO bites the dust at Bauer Media, it's time for Australian magazine publishers to look to the future.

(Image: Getty/Oxana D)

Does the departure of yet another CEO of the German-owned Bauer Media Group open up an option for it and its chief rival, Seven West Media's struggling Pacific Magazines?

Paul Dykzeul, Bauer's fourth CEO since 2012, announced his retirement yesterday after two years in the job. He replaced Nick Chan who abruptly departed the business in 2017. Executive churn has plagued the company since the German magazine giant bought the once-great ACP Magazines in 2012.