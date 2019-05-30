Deaths related to air pollution number in the thousands, and industry and big engineering projects are major contributors to our poor air quality.

Bayswater coal-fired power station, Muswellbrook NSW. (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

If you’re an asthmatic like me you probably find working in Sydney or Melbourne a struggle these days -- and it’s not just because of the exhausting commute. Air pollution is getting seriously worse in our major cities and developing areas.

This is the word from the medical NGO Doctors for the Environment Australia (DEA), which warns that Australia’s cities have increasingly dangerous levels of air pollution. Some members of DEA are also concerned about the health effects of the new western Sydney airport, warning of increased pollution in the Sydney basin that stretches to the Blue Mountains.