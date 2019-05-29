With the review of the five-year-old laws now on its way, will we see the same media organisations turn on their heels?

A 2016 protest against lockout laws (Image: AAP/Paul Miller)

It's unlikely that Sydney’s controversial lockout laws would have been implemented without major newspaper campaigns to change state legislation.

Now, with the laws to soon undergo a parliamentary review -- a measure announced this week by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian -- it's worth looking at how media coverage shaped public policy to such an extraordinary extent.