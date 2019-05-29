It's unlikely that Sydney’s controversial lockout laws would have been implemented without major newspaper campaigns to change state legislation.
Now, with the laws to soon undergo a parliamentary review -- a measure announced this week by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian -- it's worth looking at how media coverage shaped public policy to such an extraordinary extent.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.