This week: conservatives despising Trump, life under an abortion ban, contrasts in wages growth and halal Macca's.

WOMEN AND THE PEOPLE WHO HATE THEM

The legal industry constantly devises ways to nullify the most basic rights of women and children in favour of men. Bri Lee on yet another one. What’s it like to live under an actual abortion ban? Ask a Northern Irish woman. Dear misogynists — stop invoking the Holocaust to justify your opposition to choice.

And what happens in the real world when you change a bureaucratic classification of sexual harassment? More than you’d expect, apparently.