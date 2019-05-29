A progressive alliance would be a much-needed boon for Labor.

Anthony Albanese. (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Voters at the 2019 federal election were essentially left with a choice between conservative obstinance or centrist obstinance. In times of severe uncertainty, reluctant voters will elect what they’re used to. And, between 1996 and 2022, Australia will have lived through 20 years of conservative Coalition government shared between the Liberal and National parties.

The success of the Coalition

Since 1996, the ALP has only won one election outright. Yes, this is partly because of a global tendency towards a more hostile form of conservatism, but the Liberal Party has also historically benefited from something that Labor has long refused to consider: a coalition.