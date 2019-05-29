India's newly reelected Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspires loyalty even in those who concede that his biggest policies have been disastrous failures.

Last Monday I sat with a true believer in the city of Auroville, a city-on-the-hill community in southern India. With the morning’s papers spread out before us, we got talking about the exit polls for the national election. They were predicting another victory for Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Home to a few thousand Indian and international residents, Auroville is a cooperative that shuns orthodox political and economic institutions. According to its founder, "the Mother", "Auroville wants to be a universal town where men and women of all countries are able to live in peace and progressive harmony, above all creeds, all politics and all nationalities".