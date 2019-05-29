Greens spokesperson Jordon Steele-John offers some tips for the new minister.

Greens senator Jordon Steele-John (Image: AAP/Rohan Thomson)

As of this week Australia has its first Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), Stuart Robert. And if today’s Age is anything to go by, Bill Shorten could take on the shadow ministry after exiting the Labor leadership.

It's been three years since the NDIS was rolled out, and just over a year since Flinders University researchers found roughly half of participants either had support cut or experienced no change under the scheme. So, what are the main issues that need their attention?