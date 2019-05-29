Nine News will need to work hard to make up its viewer deficit with Seven.

(Image: 7PLus)

A case of deja vu or something like it as Seven News (1.69 million nationally) and Seven News/Today Tonight (1.59 million) dominated for a second night running. The Voice on Nine was again the most watched non-news program with 1.28 million viewers, and House Rules (912,000 nationally) and MasterChef (808,000 nationally) were again left behind.

Seven News had a winning national margin of 405,000 over Nine News as Seven won Sydney, Brisbane and dominated the regions. Nine won Melbourne and northern regional NSW.