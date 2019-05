Australian women are still facing an epidemic of violence, but the conversation about it has notably shifted to "men's behaviour".

A mourner leaves flowers at the site where Courtney Herron's body was found (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Violence against women in Australia is an epidemic and its worst manifestation lies in the spate of murders seen over the past year.

Now police are openly connecting the idea of toxic masculinity to violence against women, with Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius linking the recent murder of Courtney Herron to “men's behaviour”.