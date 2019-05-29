A new "competitiveness index" illustrates how think tanks and the media try to legitimise neoliberal attacks on communities.

(Image: Unsplash/Hunters Race)

Did you know that, according to an official Swiss-based think tank, Australia is the world's 14th most competitive economy? Oh, hang on, according to an official Switzerland-based think tank, we're the world's 18th most competitive economy -- just behind Germany. Wait, Germany is actually the third most competitive economy, coming ahead of Switzerland and Japan. No, sorry, Japan is the world's 30th most competitive economy, not fifth. The United Arab Emirates is the fifth most competitive economy. Ah, pardon me, the UAE is in fact 27th.

Welcome back to the idiot world of neoliberal think tanks and their competitiveness indices. This morning, media outlets around the world and in Australia are unveiling the embargoed findings of the Switzerland-based IMD World Competitiveness Centre's 2019 World Competitiveness Ranking. That's not to be confused with the Switzerland-based World Economic Forum's more widely reported Global Competitiveness Report for 2018, most recently released last October.