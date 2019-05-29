Labor is showing every sign of abandoning the discipline it showed from 2013-19 and is busily promoting mediocrities.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Don't assume that Labor's discipline of the last six years -- a stunning turnaround from the garbage of 2010-13 -- is going to last. The ascendancy of a leader from the Left (albeit what passes for the Left in the NSW branch) and the general despair occasioned by losing an unloseable election may yet unleash a lot of pent-up anger and factional manoeuvring put on hold for the sake of securing power.

Compare the Liberals after 1993. Having studiously avoided the internecine wars of the 1980s, they briefly kept faith with Hewson, between 1990 and 1993, then flicked him for Boy Mulcaster, before returning to John Howard. That ended happily, of course. As did Morrison's ousting of Malcolm Turnbull. Voters seem to care far less about internal disunity than they tell pollsters.