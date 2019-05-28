Good morning, early birds. Populists across the spectrum have continued to make huge strides in the EU parliamentary elections, and Anthony Albanese's offer to work with the Coalition on climate is rebuffed. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (Image: Gage Skidmore)

POPULIST SURGE

The European Parliament election results delivered strong gains for nationalist groups, although it was not the “earthquake” former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon had predicted.

Pro-EU parties retain control of the parliament following the four-day, 28-nation election, but Eurosceptics have enjoyed their best ever result and are expected to hold around 25% of the 751 seats in a “growing split over the union’s future,” the New York Times reports. A higher than usual turnout also returned a “green wave” led by Germany, Ireland and France, Reuters notes, while The Guardian suggests that the nationalists will struggle to form a coherent bloc.

It was a big win for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, which won 29 of the UK’s 70 seats, and “humiliated” Theresa May’s Conservative Party, which retained only four of 15 seats in its lowest ever share of a national vote, The Telegraph notes.

OLIVE BRANCH REBUFFED

Tensions are already beginning to emerge between new Labor leader Anthony Albanese and the Coalition. Despite Albanese’s early offer to cooperate with the government on climate change and the Uluru Statement from the Heart, the Coalition is refusing to budge on its emission reduction targets, arguing it now has a “clear mandate”. Labor colleagues, meanwhile, are urging Albanese to stand firm against the government’s tax cuts.

The Australian reports that Albanese is today expected to visit the Brisbane electorate of Longman, which Labor lost to the Coalition, to begin efforts to “win back blue-collar workers”.

COURTNEY HERRON MOURNED

Victoria Police have been praised over their shift in tone in their response to the murder of 25-year-old Melbourne woman Courtney Herron, as further details emerge about the case.

Assistant police commissioner Luke Cornelius surprised some by placing the blame squarely on men, saying, “this is about men’s behaviour, it’s not about women’s behaviour”, in a shift that RMIT criminologist Michelle Noon called significant.

Herron was reportedly on housing wait lists but could not get on a methadone program to treat her heroin addiction without a stable address. The night she died, she attended a social gathering with her alleged killer, Henry Richard Hammond, who was himself homeless and experiencing mental health issues, The Age reports. A vigil for Herron will be held in Royal Park on Friday night.

If you or someone you know is impacted by violence or sexual assault call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. Lifeline is on 13 11 14. In an emergency, call 000.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm .

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I’m not Tony Abbott. Anthony Albanese

The new opposition leader promises not to act like an old opposition leader.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Senate race begins to replace Fifield, Sinodinos

Australian ships tailed by Chinese military in South China Sea

The winners and losers in the Victorian Budget

NT land councils welcome Ken Wyatt as Minister for Indigenous Affairs ($)

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the youngest world leader, ousted in confidence vote

Nation’s most influential pollster can’t explain election disaster

Labor and unions silent on Setka after he agrees to plea to harassment

Labor’s nail-biting win in Lilley turns seat marginal

Scott Morrison to sell Pacific ‘step up’ on Solomons visit as pressure builds over climate

US measles outbreak now worst since 1994 after 60 new cases reported

‘Half-baked policies’: Push for public input on contentious NSW laws

Nationals warned not to ‘slip back’ on live exports by outgoing minister

George Pell won’t appeal child abuse sentence if conviction stands

Telegraph challenges Rebel Wilson decision in Geoffrey Rush appeal

Q&A recap: Panel goes to Hell and back in religious freedom debate

‘Quite disturbing’: South Sudanese community questions Jason Wood’s move into ministry

Court battle between Adani and traditional owners hears ‘slur’ allegation

NSW minister’s office linked to leak of details of motorist details ($)

Malaysia returns Australian plastics ($)

Do the arithmetic, Nats leader tells angry MPs ($)

THE COMMENTARIAT

Why an Indigenous Voice would not be ‘third chamber’ of Parliament – Anne Twomey (The Age): “If established, the body representing Indigenous voices would have its views tabled in the Parliament, so that Parliament could be better informed when it makes laws. It would not be the only body to inform Parliament. There are numerous other bodies that already fulfil this function, representing other points of view. They include the Productivity Commission, the Australian Law Reform Commission, the Australian Human Rights Commission and the Auditor-General. They all make reports directly to Parliament, which are tabled so that our lawmakers can be better informed when they enact laws.”

Time is right for indigenous voice to be heard in houses of parliament – George Williams (The Australian): “The government of Scott Morrison has taken matters one step further. Its 2019 budget set aside $7.3 million to design an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament. It also committed $160m to hold a referendum on the proposal in this term of parliament. Given this history, it makes no sense to lament the end of the recognition debate because of the re-election of the Morrison government. The evidence suggests the Coalition is likelier than Labor to bring about a successful change. Since Federation in 1901, Australians have been asked to vote on 44 proposals to amend the Constitution. Labor has put forward 25 of these proposals, with a solitary success in 1946 that granted the federal parliament power over social services such as maternity allowances, widows’ pensions and unemployment benefits. Overall, Labor has a referendum success rate of 4 per cent.”

Some wrongs can never be made right, but an Indigenous Voice is a start – Peter FitzSimons (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Of course righting so many ancient wrongs of history is not possible. But giving recognition in the constitution to the First Peoples via a Voice to Parliament is a good start, and if Scott Morrison – with no doubt the full support of Anthony Albanese – can push that through in this term of Parliament, both will be on the right side of history, will be remembered for it and we, as a people, will be stronger.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

WHAT’S ON TODAY

National

National Reconciliation Week 2019 continues, with the theme of “Grounded in Truth: Walk Together with Courage”. A full list of events can be found on the NRW website.

Canberra

Scott Morrison’s new ministry will be sworn in by Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, before meeting for the first time.

Melbourne

The Hon Michael Kirby AC CMG will deliver this year’s Diversity Council Australia Anna McPhee Memorial Oration, asking “Has the time at last come for Australia to embrace a national Bill of Rights?”

Teira Bennett and Eldea Teuira will appear in court, charged with attacking drug kingpin Tony Mokbel in jail.

Brisbane

Traditional owners will appeal the validity of an indigenous land use agreement with Adani in federal court.

Margaret River