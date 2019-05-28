Congratulations to Paul Fletcher: he will very likely be the last communications minister in anything close to the traditional sense.
His job over the next three years will be to serve as undertaker for traditional media in Australia while streaming video and audio companies do to Foxtel, free-to-air TV and and commercial radio what Facebook and Google did to print media.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.