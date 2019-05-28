Paul Fletcher's role as communications minister will revolve around watching Australia's media companies wilt under the onslaught of big tech — and make sure the ABC stays cowed.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher (Image: AAP/Alex Murray)

Congratulations to Paul Fletcher: he will very likely be the last communications minister in anything close to the traditional sense.

His job over the next three years will be to serve as undertaker for traditional media in Australia while streaming video and audio companies do to Foxtel, free-to-air TV and and commercial radio what Facebook and Google did to print media.