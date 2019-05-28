International media outlets have reported a shocking rise in suicide attempts on Manus. But you wouldn’t know about it from Australia's major papers.

For up to 20 men, Saturday May 18 was make or break. Detained for up to six years without concrete plans for resettlement in what the United Nations has long called torturous conditions, many on Manus Island and Nauru saw a Shorten government as their last hope. Despite Labor's support for offshore processing, the party accepted New Zealand's offer of resettlement and the medivac legislation.

After the Coalition's victory, many detainees' mental health deteriorated and several attempted suicide. Iranian-Kurdish journalist and refugee Behrouz Boochani and Sudanese refugee Abdul Aziz Muhamat have been reporting daily instances of detainees' self-harm, and the former claims the situation is "an extreme emergency" as the hospital is unable to facilitate patients.