Refugee and journalist Behrouz Boochani. Image credit: Amnesty International

The re-elected Morrison government should not assume it can ignore the plight of the 550 men who are still detained on Manus Island. Not only because there is a fair chance Canberra will not have a compliant Papua New Guinean Prime Minister in the form of the beleaguered Peter O’Neill for much longer, but because of two court actions.

Over 250 detainees have filed documents with the PNG National Court asking for enforcement of their human rights. They complain that despite a PNG court ruling in 2016 that found the detention of asylum seekers since 2013 was illegal and ordered the closure of the Manus detention centre, they are still held captive on the island, forced to live in three compounds constructed by the Australian government.