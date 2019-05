The coinciding reelections of Scott Morrison and Indonesia's Joko Widodo gives Australia an opportunity to reaffirm its goals with its rapidly growing neighbour.

Our last two Coalition prime ministers labelled the relationship between Australia and Indonesia as one of our "most important"; now Scott Morrison has continued the tradition.

Last week our newly minted PM tweeted to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, on the official announcement that he had won a second term.