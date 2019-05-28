A solid night of prime time ratings is nevertheless eclipsed by newscasts.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Nine’s The Voice did well -- 1.33 million viewers nationally -- as did Have Your Been Paying Attention on Ten -- 1.026 million. Seven’s House Rules did solidly with 1.17 million nationally but was never out of second gear. MasterChef could only grab 845,000 nationally for Ten.

But as well as these programs did they failed to top the 6pm news casts of Seven -- 1.77 million -- and Nine -- 1.36 million. In other words several hundred thousand viewers across the country watched the news and then turned off for the night. In regional areas it wasSeven’s 6pm News with 625,000, from Seven News/Today Tonight with 582,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 444,000, House Rules with 437,000 and Home and Away with 405,000.