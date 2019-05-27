Good morning, early birds. Victorian Police have arrested and charged a man for the murder of Melbourne woman Courtney Herron, and Scott Morrison's newly announced frontbench includes a number a historical firsts. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

Victoria Police assistant commissioner Luke Cornelius (Image: AAP/James Ross*)

MELBOURNE MAN CHARGED

Victorian Police have this morning arrested and charged a 27-year-old man with the murder of Courtney Herron, whose body was found in Melbourne’s Royal Park over the weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Herron was the victim of a “horrendous bashing”. The man will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later today, the ABC reports.

The Age reports that Herron, who was “part of a beautiful, caring Greek-Aussie family”, had previously worked for a government department but had fallen on hard times and was homeless at the time of her death. Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius told reporters that “this is about men’s behaviour”, while Council to Homeless Persons chief executive Jenny Smith told The Age that a dire shortage of social housing is putting the state’s most vulnerable people at risk.

If you or someone you know is impacted by violence or sexual assault call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. Lifeline is on 13 11 14. In an emergency, call 000.

FRESH FRONTBENCH

Scott Morrison has announced his new front bench, including several firsts for a cabinet($). The Australian notes that a record seven women will be included in cabinet, Nationals deputy Bridget McKenzie will be the first female agriculture minister and Ken Wyatt will the first Aboriginal minister for Indigenous Affairs ($) and first Indigenous person in cabinet.

Melissa Price has been dumped as environment minister despite claims she wouldn’t be, with Sussan Ley replacing her after previously being demoted over her use of parliamentary expenses. Michaelia Cash has stayed Minister for Small and Family Business but has also become Minister for Employment, while Stuart Robert has been appointed Minister for Government Services and placed in charge of new agency Services Australia in what The Sydney Morning Herald calls “the most significant new post”.

Elsewhere, Arthur Sinodinos and Mitch Fifield will be ambassador to the United States and representative at the United Nations, respectively. Sinodinos will replace Joe Hockey, walking straight into a nasty fight with Trump, The Age reports.

LABOR FILLS TOP SPOTS

Nominations for Labor leadership close this morning, with Anthony Albanese expected to be the only candidate. Richard Marles is expected to be the only candidate for deputy, after Clare O’Neil confirmed to ABC’s Insiders that she would not run, backing Marles. Emily’s List national co-convenor Tanja Kovac told the Sydney Morning Herald that the likely all-male leadership team was “disrespectful.”

The Australian reports that Labor Right has pushed for Bill Shorten, who campaigned against Albanese’s appointment, to remain on the front bench ($). Jim Chalmers will likely be Labor’s Treasury spokesman.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Just found out from you guys then. Barnaby Joyce

The former deputy prime minister finds out that he’s lost his role as special envoy to the drought via Sky News.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Recognition to bridge the gulf of respect – Peter Hartcher (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Even if Australia can manage to close the gap on practical measures of Indigenous quality of life, our country is still blighted by the less tangible gap – the great gulf of respect, recognition and self-esteem that has trapped Indigenous Australians at the lowest level of the system of social order. This is not some waffly concept but a central tenet of the human spirit. The ancient Greeks had a word for it. Thymos – the part of the human soul that craves recognition. With it, we are empowered and ennobled. Without recognition, we are less than fully human.”

John Setka should stand down, or be sacked – Jane Gilmore (The Age): “Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, who has championed prevention of men’s violence against women and publicly called out sexism in the past, has not (yet) called for Setka’s resignation, saying it would be inappropriate to comment while the matter was before the courts. That reason is wearing thin, and the Premier’s credibility on this issue will take a huge hit if he doesn’t apply his stance to his allies as strongly as he applies it to everyone else.”

Why working-class Aussies flipped their vote ($) – James Morrow (The Daily Telegraph): “Here’s an interesting fact about north and south: every now and then, they simply switch positions. Scientists aren’t quite sure why it happens, but they believe that since the planet was born, magnetic north and south have swapped about 183 times. Something similar can happen in politics: One end of the spectrum will up and start voting as if it was on the other side, and vice versa.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Australia

National Reconciliation Week 2019 begins, with the theme of “Grounded in Truth: Walk Together with Courage”. A full list of events can be found on the NRW website.

Canberra

Monday will be a public holiday in honour of Reconciliation Day.

Glebe Park will play host to Reconciliation in the Park, with activities reflecting the National Reconciliation Week theme. Melbourne duo The Merindas will perform as the headline music act, bringing their fusion of Indigenous, electro-tribal pop sounds.

INTERPOL will release details of a major operation targeting illicit reptile trafficking, with rare items from the department’s “seizure shed” on display.

Melbourne

Artist, social worker and businessma n Stan “Yarra” Yarramunua will give “A Man Called Yarra” talk at the Newport Community Hub as part of National Reconciliation Week.

The Victorian government will hand down its budget in parliament following a media lockup.

Australia’s champion food eater Cal Stubbs will attempt to best his personal record by eating a burger containing more than 22 patties, as part of National Burger Day and Chapel Street Precinct Champion Awards.

A committal hearing will begin for Denis George Mackenzie, Julie-Ann Kerin and Darrell John Fraser, charged by IBAC over a failed learning tool for Victorian state schools.

Albury

Amber Holt, who allegedly tried to egg Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a Country Women’s Association event, is due to face court.

Sydney

The first case management hearing will be held for Nationwide News’ and journalist Jonathan Morans’ appeal in the Geoffrey Rush defamation case.

Brisbane

The Taigum Kids Early Learning Centre will celebrate National Reconciliation Week by helping children expand their knowledge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

Charleville