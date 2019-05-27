Targeted misinformation and a quiet undercurrent of anti-immigration and anti-refugee sentiment — social media allowed the real election campaign to fly under the radar.

With the election out of the way, the Australian media is hunting for a single over-arching narrative to fit this result. But it’s a struggle, with results differing region by region and, indeed, electorate by electorate.

That’s because Australia has just had its first social media election. No longer is the debate shaped by the major parties into a narrative mediated through newspapers and broadcasting. It was an election where social media enabled profoundly different experiences, some of them shifting with deep ocean currents, others interacting with the visible media world.