It was a strong night for Nine with a large audience tuning in for both The Voice and 60 Minutes.

(Image: 9Now)

Nine’s night thanks to The Voice (1.47 million nationally) and 60 Minutes (which followed) with 1.04 million. House Rules on Seven (1.19 million) and Sunday Night (913,000), and Ten’s Masterchef Australia (853,000) trailed behind. Shetland returned to the ABC with 807,000 national viewers. Harrow followed and averaged 697,000. And that was the night.

In the morning viewers still returned to Insiders post the May 19 poll -- 626,000 nationally and number 11 nationally.