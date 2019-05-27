Ken Wyatt's appointment as Minister for Indigenous Affairs has been met with broad support. But will he be able to make a difference in Scott Morrison's government?

Ken Wyatt (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

At long last, an Indigenous politician is leading Australia's Indigenous Affairs portfolio. But Coalition cabinet member Ken Wyatt now faces a monumental task in progressing the Uluru Statement from the Heart, closing the gap, and undoing centuries of government failures.

Two years after being delivered by the First Nations National Constitutional Convention, the Uluru Statement from the Heart has seen support flourish in practically all sectors bar one: the Coalition leadership. The call for a constitutional Voice to Parliament and Makarrata Commission, for truth-telling and treaty supervision, was embraced by a majority of the 250 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander convention delegates; both Labor and the Greens; key conservative voices; and, according to a UNSW survey, most members of the Australian public.