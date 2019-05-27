The new Minister for Superannuation, Victorian Senator Jane Hume, worked for an industry superannuation fund before entering politics. Does this mean that, finally, the decades-long Liberal war against industry super is over?
Yeah, nah.
The new Minister for Superannuation regards the industry super sector as "unholy" and in desperate need of reform to make it more like its inferior retail super counterpart
The new Minister for Superannuation, Victorian Senator Jane Hume, worked for an industry superannuation fund before entering politics. Does this mean that, finally, the decades-long Liberal war against industry super is over?
Yeah, nah.
Yet again, industry super funds have dominated the ranks of the best superannuation performers. What on earth are the big banks doing?
Industry super blitzes retail, which is bad news for the Coalition’s war on unions
Alarm bells will be ringing with the Liberals as industry super stretches its lead over retail super in returns for members.
The Liberal war on industry super fought on ever more obscure fronts
The Liberal party is continuing its efforts to demonise the industry super sector despite the role of employer groups, and its successful performance.
Is our super pool a dead weight on the economy?
Australia's huge pool of super savings has made out capital markets less efficient and rewarded lazy managers, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.
Dear Scott, coal’s a dud investment
Scott Morrison says industry super doesn't invest in coal mining for ideological, not performance, reasons. As it happens, coal mining has performed terribly - and industry super performs well.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.