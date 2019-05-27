Theresa May's forthcoming resignation has been underscored by a huge result for the Brexit Party and a shocking rout for the Conservatives in the UK's EU parliamentary vote

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (Image: PA/Andrew Matthews)

In the mad May days of the European Middle Ages, the stories go, the passage from winter to summer would be marked by a week or so in which order was upended. Masters would wait on servants, the village fool would give the sermon, the congregation would make animal noises in place of hymns.

The fun died out with modernity -- as did all fun -- but it has been revived for a pacy weekend in the UK, with the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May and the rise of the Brexit Party in the UK's European Parliament elections. Everything that’s happened in the past 96 hours gives ample proof that mad May lives again.