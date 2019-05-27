Global trends point towards increased surveillance and censorship. Australia is no different.

After the Coalition's shock win at the federal election, many Australians are focusing on how key electoral concerns such as climate change and the economy will be affected. However, the Coalition's third term will also have wide-reaching impacts on the digital world which have attracted little attention.

The Liberal and National parties have demonstrated a clear disregard for user privacy and security since forming government in 2013. What can we expect from the Morrison government? And are Australians' digital freedoms, privacy and security at further risk?