Nine's flagship papers The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age have announced they will no longer publish Ipsos polls following Labor's shock election loss, and Anthony Albanese looks set to clinch the ALP leadership.

POLLS POLARISING

The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald have “pressed pause” on polling, and will not have a contract with Ipsos or any other polling company going forward, national editor Tory Maguire writes. The move follows anger and confusion at misleading election predictions.

The SMH/Age’s Ipsos poll consistently predicted a Labor win, with their final poll showing 51-49 in favour. Maguire says that there were already plans in place to reassess polling arrangements after the election, adding that “very few would argue the country has been well-served by the political class’ obsession with the fortnightly Newspolls”.

On last night’s 7.30, long-time Labor Party pollster John Utting said that “we would probably still have Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister” if it weren’t for the polls.

LEADERSHIP PARTY

Anthony “conflict fatigue” Albanese looks set to clinch the Labor Party leadership, after remaining rival Jim Chalmers declared yesterday that he wouldn’t run (“this time around”). A four-day nomination window has now opened, and if no one else nominates, Albanese will be leader by Monday, the ABC reports. Chalmers, Richard Marles, and Clare O’Neil are all weighing up bids for deputy, with O’Neil being encouraged to run to ensure there is still a woman in the leadership team.

Meanwhile, Michael McCormack and Bridget McKenzie have been re-elected unopposed as leader and deputy leader of the Nationals. There are “zero prospects” for Barnaby Joyce ($) in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, The Australian reports.

WATER CRISIS

Several NSW towns, including Dubbo, Nyngan, Cobar, Walgett and Tamworth, are facing a potential “water emergency”, The Guardian reports, with water supplies expected to run out within months. Dams are running close to dry, while no ground water can be accessed by bores in some central and western areas.

The Berejiklian government will review Sydney’s planned water restrictions on Monday, The Sydney Morning Herald reports, and is expected to toughen the restrictions presently detailed in its Metropolitan Water Plan.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

How good is the public service? Michael McCormack

The deputy prime minister riffed on the PM’s favourite catchphrase at a meeting with the prime minister and senior public servants.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Why did so many working class suburbs back the Liberals? – David Crowe (The Sydney Morning Herald/The Age): “Shorten fought the election on fairness and failed. He won over the crowd who turned up to the local hall but could not win the wider community. Voters spurned what he offered. His idea of fairness fell flat. The “fairness” claim is also deeply contested. When I used the word in a report on the election result on Monday, readers disputed whether Shorten’s tax changes were really “fair” at all.”

Let’s see if feisty Albo’s made of right Hawke stuff ($) – Michael Danby (The Australian): “Labor’s problem with the wider electorate is that Albo is the longstanding grandee of the Labor Left. If the election shows us anything, Labor must govern from the centre to win the hearts and minds of Australians. We mustn’t trash people’s aspirations or threaten the income of seniors locked into a concession that has been part of their modest income. Albanese, who it seems will inevitably become leader, should dump this policy. The negative gearing policy also should be dropped, especially given the weakness in the housing market. But the really hard issue for Labor’s future is whether Albanese, as a left-wing leader, can balance a constituency led on one side by passionate anti-Adani environmentalists, an inner-city crowd of GetUp, doctors’ wives, Greens and the Labor Left, with the aspirations of workers and the unemployed on the other.”

The Left are now doing the Coalition’s hard work for them – David Penberthy (The Daily Telegraph): “In asserting that the voters are somehow stupid, these people are themselves too dim to realise that the elitist nature of their language is so powerful that it will do enduring damage to the cause of the Left in Australia. In the US, Clinton’s “deplorables” sledge has done so much residual political harm that it will still resonate with the white working class at next year’s election, which on current trends Donald Trump will win. In the same way here, where every time someone unloads on the voters for getting it wrong, or denounces Scott Morrison as illegitimate, they are doing the best political work possible — for the conservative cause.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Melbourne

The National Gallery of Victoria will launch its exhibition of China’s ancient Terracotta Warriors, alongside a display of new works by contemporary artist Cai Guo-Qiang.

Sydney

TEDxSydney 2019 celebrates its 10th anniversary, in a day of talks, performances, films, connection, conversation and debate.

The Lidcombe Coroners Court will hold a NSW inquest into the deaths of two teenage equestrians who died in separate incidents involving rotational falls during riding events.

Sydney’s annual Vivid Festival will begin, running until Saturday June 15.

Brisbane

The Legal Aid Women’s Network will host a private screening of the film “Gaslight”, the 1944 mystery-thriller film about a woman whose husband slowly manipulates her into questioning her reality, to raise awareness of psychological abuse for Domestic Violence Prevention Month.

The Australia China Business Council of Queensland will host an “Australia-China Food & Agribusiness Forum”, bringing together senior government representatives, business leaders, exporters, and advisers.

Adelaide