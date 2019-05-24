Senior Labor figures are worried they're losing religious voters. While conclusive evidence is scarce, it's definitely a space to watch.

Did Labor lose the election because it made religious Australians feel ostracised? Several senior figures seem to think so, with shadow treasurer Chris Bowen warning on Wednesday that the next Labor leader must tackle party's problem with religious voters. Crikey sets out here to look into that claim and how religion played into the election more broadly.

Impact of plebiscite

The 2017 marriage equality postal survey was a lightning rod for religious freedom advocates. But has a solid progressive win in 2017 led to a Labor loss in 2019?